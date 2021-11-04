Kingsville Police Officer Sherman Benys shot in line of duty dies; Here's how to help

A veteran Kingsville police officer shot in the line of duty this week has died from his injuries.

Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. died early Thursday at Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial from a gunshot wound, according to a Facebook post from the Kingsville Police Department.

He was shot on Monday while responding to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of South Wanda.

Police said the investigation of the incident is ongoing and may be completed in the coming weeks.

"Chief Ricardo Torres, the officer’s and staff of the Kingsville Police Department and the family of Patrolman Benys have been overwhelmed by the support of our law enforcement brothers and sisters, and the citizens of the region for their prayers, blood, and monetary donations," the post continued.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

The police chief asked the community to keep Benys' wife, Vicky, his daughter Breanne, son Benjamin and daughter Bailey "in your prayers in the coming days."

Police said the suspect opened fire on the officers when they arrived at the scene, striking Benys and prompting two officers, including Benys, to return fire.

The suspect was eventually apprehended and taken into custody by officers at the intersection of South 11th Street and Miller.

Police confirmed the identity of the suspect Tuesday afternoon as 40-year-old Alfredo DeLeon, of Kingsville.

DeLeon is facing charges of capital murder of a peace officer and

attempted murder.

If you would like to support the Benys family, you can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-sherman-benys-family?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Kingsville police officer shot in line of duty dies from injuries