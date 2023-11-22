Kingswood: Darryl Bowen charged with wife's murder

Police went to the property in Kingswood on Monday where they found the victim and a number of children

A husband has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead.

Darryl Bowen, 43, will appear in court on Wednesday over the death, with police saying they believe the victim to be Alison Bowen.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers went to the property on Wedmore Close, Kingswood, at about 15:50 GMT on Monday, where they found the body.

A number of children were also at the property, but the force said they were unhurt.

Senior Investigating Officer Neil Meade said: "Although formal identification has not yet been carried out, we believe the deceased to be Alison Bowen, aged 41.

"Alison's family have been updated on this significant development, and specialist liaison officers will continue to support them. Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

"We'll continue to carry out a full and thorough investigation as this case progresses.

"There will remain an increased police presence in the affected area of Kingswood and our officers will be available to answer any questions or concerns the local community may have."

