Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Is About To Turn The Corner

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Kingswood Holdings Limited's (LON:KWG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. The UK£51m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a UK£17m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£16m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Kingswood Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Kingswood Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to some British Capital Markets analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of UK£3.3m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 154% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Kingswood Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Kingswood Holdings currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

