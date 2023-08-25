Kingwood Council discusses sidewalk issues

Aug. 24—KINGWOOD — Members of Kingwood City Council discussed several subjects ranging from sidewalks to boxing matches at their Tuesday evening meeting.

Josh Waugh, from Preston County Parks and Recreation (PCP &RC), asked council if city workers could help install guardrails along Sisler Street. Waugh said PCP &RC received grant funding that will allow it to buy equipment, but does not cover the cost of having the guardrail installed.

Councilman Bill Robertson asked Waugh if he could get an estimate on what it would cost to do the installation if they were paying for it.

Waugh said he was hoping the guardrail would put a stop to people parking on the rail-trail.

"They pull over and park and there is oil and stuff all over the trail, " he said.

Mayor Jean Guillot suggested Waugh get in touch with County Administrator Nathan Raybeck.

"Maybe he can help, " he said.

No further action was taken.

In other business, council formed a committee to check out vacant buildings within the city limits. Chosen were councilmen Bill Robertson and Dick Shaffer and City Supervisor Bruce Pyles. Notifications will be sent to building owners whose buildings are not up to ordinance requirements and are in need of repair.

From vacant buildings the discussion moved to sidewalk repair.

"When I drive around I see a lot of sidewalks in need of repair, " Councilman Josh Fields said. "I think we need to take another look at them."

Three of the areas brought up were W.Va. 7, High Street and Brown Avenue.

Guillot said the sidewalks on Brown Avenue are in need of repair but the city can't fix them or pave the road.

"If they (West Virginia Division of Highways) won't let us fix the sidewalks they are not going to let us pave the road, " he said.

There was no further discussion.

If an agreement can be made, Kingwood could soon have a boxing event and other fighting matching.

Kevin Stiles, director of Kingwood Parks and Recreation, said he was contacted by a boxing promoter who wants to hold a boxing event at the Kingwood Civic Center.

"He wants to sell beer and liquor, " Stiles said. "He said he will have someone come in who is licensed to sell alcohol. The promoter is sanctioned by the State Boxing Association and some of their people will be at the event."

Stiles said he was also contacted by a promoter wanting to bring a "midget wrestling event " to Kingwood.

"Go for it, " Guillot said.

No further action was taken.

Council also voted to have its float registered for the Buckwheat Festival parades. Councilwoman Karen Kurilko said she would speak to Aaron Johnson, head librarian, and see if some of the children participating in programs at the library would be interested in riding on the float during the parades.

The next meeting of the Kingwood City Council will be 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11.

