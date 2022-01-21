Kingwood man arrested on numerous arson charges

Jan. 21—CHARLESTON — A Preston County man remains held in the Tygart Regional Jail after being charged with trying to have his ex-girlfriend's car firebombed.

According to the West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office, 60-year-old Glenn Casteel, of Kingwood, hired someone to bomb his ex-girlfriend's car with a Molotov cocktail.

West Virginia State Police arrested Casteel on Jan. 19 and charged him with five felonies connected with the August incident and another that took place April 4, 2021 at the woman's Kingwood residence.

On April 4, the ex-girlfriend discovered the insulation on the wire for her phone charger had been deliberately stripped back and placed on her bed, to cause a fire when the wire got hot, the charges allege.

On Aug. 8, Casteel allegedly hired two people to throw a lighted Molotov cocktail at her vehicle while it was parked at her residence.

Casteel's arrest came after a 10-month investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office, the West Virginia State Police and the Kingwood Police Department. He is charged with criminal use of a destructive or incendiary device, conspiracy to inflict injury to persons or property, accessory before and after the fact, third-degree arson and fourth-degree arson.