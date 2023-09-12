Kingwood man charged with terroristic threats after threatening to kill state troopers

Sep. 11—A Preston County man is in jail after state police say he threatened to kill troopers following a trespassing complaint in which he was described as the aggressor.

According to a criminal complaint, Robby Dale Reckart, 37, of Kingwood, called the Preston County 911 Center on Sept. 7, asking to speak with an officer regarding a trespassing complaint against him earlier that day. He had left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Trooper B.E. Hovatter said they called Reckart to speak with him.

Reckart allegedly told Hovatter, "You're a good cop, " but "I will kill every state trooper that comes here." He then went on to mention a specific member of the West Virginia State Police and stated, "I will kill him."

Reckart went on to say he found out the specific member has children and that he "will kill the goddamn [racial slur ] kids."

Hovatter said Reckart went on to say, "I'll use my car and drive down to their house and kill them." He also told the officer he had an AR-15 and an AK-47 and he would kill Hovatter, too—or any cop who came to his house.

Reckart then told Hovatter he was going back to the residence from the original trespassing complaint and was going to kick the door in.

At one point, he allegedly told Hovatter, "If I bring the goddamn dump truck up there and start ramming your cruisers you'll hear that won't ya ?"

According to Hovatter's report, shortly after ending the phone call with Reckart, Hovatter and other officers on duty saw a vehicle matching the description of Reckart's traveling in the direction of the original 911 call for trespassing.

The team of officers initiated a traffic stop and placed him in custody for terroristic threats.

Reckart was arraigned in Preston County Magistrate Court on Friday. Bond was set at $250, 000. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.