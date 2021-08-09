Kinross Gold Launches 2020 Sustainability Report

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- 3BL Alerts

Kinross Gold’s 2020 Sustainability Report highlights another successful year of responsible mining despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The report documents Kinross’ performance and targets in the critical areas of safety and sustainability, including environment, social and governance metrics.

Click here to view the report

Key highlights of the report include:

Managed and mitigated the impacts of COVID-19 to our Company and provided more than $6 million towards local efforts to combat COVID-19 directed to health, food security and bolstering local economies

Advanced our climate strategy, including completing our first independent evaluation benchmarking alignment against the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and a study to identify climate risks at the site level, as well as committing to being a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions emissions company by 2050

Earned the CORESMIN Award at Kinross Chile for the top safety performance of a mining company in the Atacama region, having completed over 1.2 million hours worked without a single reportable injury and no lost days

Fully embedded our safety focussed Critical Risk Management Program across all sites and implemented fatigue management systems

Increased the percentage of women in senior management roles from 13.5% to 17%

Committed to Canada’s BlackNorth Initiative and its anti-racism pledge

Recognized as the top ranked company in the World Wildlife Fund Russia’s rating of mining and metals companies

Maintained a record of zero incidents at tailings facilities for the 28 th consecutive year

Returned the True North mine land to Alaska after successful reclamation and established the new Alaska Abandoned Mine Restoration Initiative in partnership with Trout Unlimited

Provided approximately $3.4 billion in economic benefits through taxes, wages, procurement and community support

Supported community programs that reached approximately 939,000 beneficiarie s, a 49% increase over 2019, through community contributions

Continued to maintain high levels of in-country employment with 99% of our workforce and 87% of managers from within host countries

Achieved the highest ranking among Canadian mining companies in The Globe and Mail’s annual corporate governance review with a score of 90 out of 100 points

“Despite the extraordinary challenges that we all faced in 2020, Kinross was able to maintain a consistently high level of sustainability performance, none of which would have been possible without the outstanding efforts of our employees,” said J. Paul Rollinson, President and CEO, Kinross Gold Corporation. “Their hard work and dedication, together with the support of our suppliers, local communities, and host governments, allowed Kinross to continue improving people’s lives and well-being.”

Story continues

For more information on Kinross Gold’s Sustainability performance, visit the ESG Analyst Centre here.

About Kinross Gold CorporationKinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Contacts: Ed Opitz, Senior Vice-President, Safety and SustainabilityTelephone: 1-866-561-3636

Chris Lichtenheldt, Vice-President, Investor RelationsTelephone: 416-365-2761

Louie Diaz, Vice-President, Corporate CommunicationsTelephone: 416-369-6469

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL Alerts on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/kinross-gold-launches-2020-sustainability-report-336985900