Kinross Launches 2021 Sustainability Report!

Kinross Gold Corporation is pleased to announce the publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report – a fulsome and transparent summary of the Company’s progress over the past year in furthering its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.

“Sustainability and mining responsibly are at the core of Kinross’ culture and we believe that to be successful in this area you need a strong on-the-ground approach along with a clear strategy and strong governance,” said J. Paul Rollinson, President and CEO. “Over the past year, we continued to perform well in major external ESG rankings and ratings and have made significant progress advancing our ESG goals. Kinross is committed to ensuring ESG continues to be at the core of our business and recognizes that we need to focus our efforts on material ESG topics which are key to both our Company and our stakeholders.”

Kinross’ 2021 Sustainability Report, available at www.kinross.com/2021-Sustainability-Report, details the Company’s approach to responsible mining, which is inseparable from its operational success.

Highlights from the Report, which is structured in line with Kinross’ Safety and Sustainability Policy, include:

Generated $3.5 billion in economic benefits to host countries

Reached approximately 1,000,000 beneficiaries through community programs

Recycled 80% of water at operating mine sites

Announced the target of a 30% reduction in intensity of Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 , over the 2021 baseline, and to have net-zero GHG emissions by 2050

Achieved record high levels of local employment with 99% of total workforce and 92% of managers from host countries

Zero tailings breaches for the 29th consecutive year

Maintained top-tier governance record and was the highest ranked gold mining company in the Globe and Mail’s annual governance ranking

Together with Trout Unlimited, established the Alaska Abandoned Mine Restoration Initiative and started its first project at Resurrection Creek, an area affected by historical placer mining

Kinross obtained independent limited assurance of selected ESG performance metrics and, following its normal practice, have reported in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks. The Company is working on its 2021 Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Climate Report, which is scheduled for publication in Q2 2022.

