Is Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) A Good Stock To Buy?

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. With this in mind let's see whether Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) makes for a good investment at the moment. We analyze the sentiment of a select group of the very best investors in the world, who spend immense amounts of time and resources studying companies. They may not always be right (no one is), but data shows that their consensus long positions have historically outperformed the market when we adjust for known risk factors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. KNSL has seen a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with KNSL holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that KNSL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

How have hedgies been trading Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -8% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 12 hedge funds with a bullish position in KNSL a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).