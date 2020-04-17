Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kinsale Capital Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Frederick Russell, for US$410k worth of shares, at about US$81.96 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$110. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 10% of Frederick Russell's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 8.89k shares for US$846k. But insiders sold 8852 shares worth US$734k. In total, Kinsale Capital Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Kinsale Capital Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Kinsale Capital Group insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that Independent Director Anne Kronenberg paid US$394k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Kinsale Capital Group insiders own about US$156m worth of shares (which is 6.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Kinsale Capital Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Kinsale Capital Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Kinsale Capital Group you should be aware of.