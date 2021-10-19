Kinshasa cleanup: plastic means money and a mission

Dr. Phil CBS

Keira says things have been "absolutely awful" since her mother, Karen, married James eight years ago. Keira claims James is a "controlling, cocky, racist," and that he lies. She also says that she has had two physical fights with her stepdad, and during one of them, he called her a racial slur. Did James call Keira the N-word? Hear his explanation in the video above. On Monday's episode of Dr. Phil, "'Mom, Divorce Your Husband Now!'" hear why Karen and James claim Keira causes the problems in the family, and see why Karen walks off stage. Then, on Tuesday, "Will Karen Choose Her Husband or Her Daughter?" Karen returns. And, Dr. Phil and James have a heated debate. Can Dr. Phil broker a peace?