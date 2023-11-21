Kinship Brewing future is uncertain amid financial crisis
AI takes center stage ahead of Nvidia's quarterly report and as the OpenAI drama rolls on.
Nvidia's stock reached a record high ahead of the company's earnings report, set for release on Tuesday after the bell.
The Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS) is a giant experiment in manufacturing processes and robotics.
Sergiño Dest pouted his way into one of the stupidest red cards in USMNT history.
Here’s everything you need to know about the situation to hold your own at Thanksgiving on Thursday.
In his return from injury, Fields brought back an element of explosiveness that few players in the NFL are capable of producing. Will Chicago bet on that, or will it use its considerable 2024 draft capital to go in another direction?
While prices for most goods and services aren’t deflating as they are for turkeys, the inflation rates have certainly eased. And, importantly, concerns about prices are receding.
Expect the 718 Boxster and Cayman to soldier on alongside their new EV counterparts thanks to Porsche's flexible vehicle assembly process.
An internal memo sent to OpenAI staff and obtained by Axios and The New York Times said Altman's firing had nothing to do with "malfeasance or anything related to our financial, business, safety, or security/privacy practices." It comes as The Information reports Altman has new ventures in the works.
New proposals from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could mean an end to medical debt negatively affecting Americans’ credit reports.
Only 8% of investors with $1 million consider themselves wealthy.
Apple has opted to “pause” all advertising on the platform after its ads were discovered near pro-Nazi posts and X owner Elon Musk appeared to publicly endorse an antisemitic conspiracy theory.
These gifts feel luxe — but they're all less than $50.
Sam Altman, the now former CEO of OpenAI, has departed his role and is leaving its board, according to a company post on Friday. Worldcoin’s token, WLD, fell more than 13% on the day, to $1.91, CoinMarketCap data showed. When asked about Altman’s future at Worldcoin or its plans going forward, Worldcoin did not respond to TechCrunch’s request for comment.
The all-new, super-practical Toyota Prius joined the ranks of the Chevrolet Corvette, Lucid Air EV, and Nissan's “Godzilla” as MotorTrend's Car of the Year.
New residential construction, including single-family and multifamily homes, increased 1.9% in October from the month before.
FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg is under new scrutiny in Washington while the FDIC tries to make its case for a sweeping overhaul of banks regulation.
Crude oil prices remained under pressure on Thursday as worries over bloated inventories, a bad technical setup, and demand fears weighed on investors.
'I'm alive. What an accomplishment for my kind. ... This is what 54 looks like, honey," says the 'Pose' star, as he returns to pop music with 'Black Mona Lisa.'
IBM is pulling back from X after its ads were placed alongside pro-Nazi content on the platform.