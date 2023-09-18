Kinston mayor to take part in global summit in NYC
Kinston Mayor Don Hardy will be making a trip to New York this week. He's participating in the Strong Cities Global Summit.
Kinston Mayor Don Hardy will be making a trip to New York this week. He's participating in the Strong Cities Global Summit.
Follow all the late game action right here with Yahoo Sports.
Hutchinson appeared to beat his blocker only to get grabbed from behind while pursuing Smith.
The Giants haven't had a win like Sunday for a long, long time.
This trio of players looks set to lead early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
Taylor's presnap play has made plenty of headlines, and officials have apparently taken notice.
How did the Rams get Puka Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft?
It's still early, and the Bengals still may rebound to go on a deep playoff run like last season. But this year's version has had some alarming struggles, including in Sunday's home loss to the Ravens.
She made them part of favorite de-stressing activities — and we're here for it.
Jackson drew a $14,819 fine for a hit that concussed Jakobi Meyers last week.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Kyle Shanahan didn't want to settle for a field goal before the first half expired.
Davante Adams caught his first touchdown of the 2023 season earlier in the contest.
Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco, of course. A history-making moment occurred Thursday night when the United Auto Workers decided to strike against all three big U.S. automakers — GM, Ford and North America's Stellantis (known as Chrysler) — after both sides failed to reach a deal. GM said it expects to idle its Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas because of a shortage of stampings made at the Missouri factory where workers are striking.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
The Longhorns pulled away from Wyoming in the fourth quarter, while Florida State beat Boston College by two on the road.
The Department of Education is promoting its newest IDR plan called Saving on A Valuable Education, or SAVE plan.
Some banks said this past week that they are are noticing a divergence between the two ends of their customer base, with lower income feeling more pain on several fronts.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game.
Stock up on festive home goods, electronics and a cornucopia of stellar markdowns.
A 4-2 win over the rival Galaxy has LAFC back in the win column. Meanwhile, a coaching disaster in New England has the Revolution in a dire situation.