Kinston Police Department vehicle strikes pedestrian

According to Kinston PD, a 28-year-old woman was struck by a police vehicle late Thursday afternoon. The NC Highway Patrol will be investigating.

The NC State Highway Patrol will be conducting an investigation involving a woman who was hit Thursday afternoon by a Kinston Police Department patrol car.

The release on KPD’s Facebook page said the incident happened just after 4 p.m. and involved a 28-year-old unidentified female pedestrian who, officials say, walked into the path of the vehicle.

The name of the officer driving the vehicle and the victim have not been released.

The patrol car was at the intersection of Washington Avenue turning south onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when the incident occurred.

She was transported to UNC Lenoir Health Care to be treated for possible injuries. Her condition is not available at this time.

Kinston City Council members Chris Suggs and Felicia Solomon were reportedly at the hospital with the woman, according to a post on Suggs’ Facebook page.

