Two jailed in Friday shooting police say is connected to a Thursday shooting.

Two men were arrested in one of two shootings in Kinston last week that police believe are related.

According to the Kinston Police Department, Knolege Johnson, and Jamir Davis, both 18, are each charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Ricky Roach Jr., 23, early Friday.

Roach was shot in the lower back about 1:10 a.m. in the 300 block of South Adkin Street, according to KPD. Ten shell casings were found at the scene, police said. Roach was first taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care and then to Vidant where he was in stable condition, according to police Maj. Keith Goyette.

Johnson and Davis were arrested at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Candlewood Drive. During the arrests, officers found a handgun and Johnson was also charged with resisting arrest and carrying a concealed firearm, police said. Officials said additional arrests are pending.

More: Man arrested in slayings of family members in Kinston on Thursday

Roach's shooting came some 18 hours after a 15-year-old was shot in the foot about 6:45 p.m. in the same hundred blocks where Johnson and Davis were arrested. Officers collected six shell casings from that scene, KPD said. As of Monday morning, no arrests had been announced in that case.

“We believe we know who did it. We just have to get the evidence together,” Goyette said Saturday. A news release said arrests were "forthcoming."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

This article originally appeared on Kinston/Jones Free Press: Kinston police say two shootings are related; arrests made in one case