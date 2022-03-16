Kinston shooting Tuesday afternoon leaves one critically injured

The Kinston Police Department in a release said officers heard multiple gunshots coming from the direction of Carver Courts at approximately 5:53 p.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, a shooting in Kinston sent a person to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Kinston Police Department.

The Kinston Police Department in a release said officers heard multiple gunshots coming from the direction of Carver Courts at approximately 5:53 p.m.

Police say officers located a subject sitting in a parked vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. KPD did not give an age or indicate if the person was male or female.

EMS arrived shortly to assist with life-saving measures and the person was transported to a hospital and is listed in critical condition. Police did not say which hospital the victim was taken to.

“Officers and investigators are currently following up on leads and conducting interviews. We believe there were eyewitnesses who saw the suspect either commit the crime or flee the scene,” said Maj. Keith Goyette of the KPD.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time because of the notification process. The case is currently under investigation.

