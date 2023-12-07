Kinzinger knocks Gabbard for Pearl Harbor post: ‘This lady is crazy’

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Thursday his former colleague, Hawaii’s Tulsi Gabbard (D), is “crazy” over her comments on the Japanese on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

“This lady is crazy. Wut,” he wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, responding to a post from Gabbard about Pearl Harbor on the 82nd anniversary of the World War II attack.

“As we remember Japan’s aggression in the Pacific, we need to ask ourselves this question: is the remilitarization of Japan, which is presently underway, truly a good idea? We need to be careful that shortsighted, self-serving leaders do not end up bringing us again face-to-face with a remilitarized Japan,” Gabbard wrote.

Japan’s attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Oahu on Dec. 7 pushed the country into World War II. More than 2,400 people were killed.

Gabbard, a military veteran who ran for president in 2020 while flirting with the conservative base, served in the House from 2013 to 2021.

She hasn’t been shy about calling out her former Democratic colleagues.

Gabbard announced last year that she had quit the Democratic Party but hasn’t joined another party. She’s been a strong backer of Republicans, with whom she has aligned against Ukraine and in favor of Russia since the conflict broke out.

And Kinzinger hasn’t shied away from criticizing Gabbard in the past.

“Actual Russian propaganda. Traitorous. Russia also said the Luger center in Georgia was making zombies. Tulsi should go to Russia,” Kinzinger said last year of Gabbard’s remarks about Russia.

