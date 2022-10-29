Kinzinger points finger at some GOP members for Paul Pelosi attack, blaming them for encouraging 'election conspiracies' the suspect believed in

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol holds a hearing in Washington, DC, on July 21, 2022. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Adam Kinzinger called out fellow GOP members amid the attack on Paul Pelosi.

"This must be condemned by every Member of Congress & candidate," Kinzinger tweeted.

Paul Pelosi was attacked in his home on Friday by an intruder who reportedly touted far-right conspiracy theories.

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger pointed the finger at some of his fellow party members for promoting the same conspiracy theories that apparently motivated the suspect connected to the assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband.

"This morning's terrifying attack on Paul Pelosi by a man obsessed with election conspiracies is a dangerous reality encouraged by some members of my own party," Kinzinger tweeted on Friday. "I'm thankful he will be okay."

He added: "This must be condemned by every Member of Congress & candidate. Now. @SpeakerPelosi"

Nancy Pelosi's 82-year-old husband, Paul, was attacked with a hammer on Friday after an intruder entered his home, reportedly searching for the House Speaker. The suspect was identified by officials as 42-year-old David Depape. He is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Depape reportedly has a history of spewing far-right conspiracy theories and racism online.

Some Republicans have come forward and denounced the attack, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who said, "this man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."During an interview on CNN, Kinzinger called the attack "disgusting."

"This is what happens when you convince a third of the country that the election was stolen and that the other side is an enemy," Kinzinger said. "This is the kind of stuff that every Republican needs to speak out on."

Read the original article on Business Insider