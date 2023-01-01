Kinzinger says he believes Justice Department 'will do the right thing' and charge Trump over Jan. 6

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Sunday that he believes the Justice Department will charge former President Donald Trump after the House Jan. 6 committee concluded its investigation detailing his pressure campaign to overturn the election.

“If this is not a crime, I don’t know what is. If a president can incite an insurrection and not be held accountable, then really there’s no limit to what a president can do or can’t do,” Kinzinger, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, said during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I think the Justice Department will do the right thing. I think he will be charged, and I frankly think he should be,” he continued, pointing to the findings of the committee’s formal report from its 18-month investigation into the deadly Capitol riot.

Kinzinger said he believes the former president should be charged and convicted based on the evidence the committee uncovered.

“If he is not guilty of a crime, then I frankly fear for the future of this country because now every future president of this country can say here’s the bar — do everything you can to stay in power,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger, who decided against seeking reelection, was one of two GOP lawmakers who served on the Jan. 6 committee. The panel is set to dissolve when Republicans retake the House in the new Congress.

The committee released its final report spanning more than 800 pages late last month, following a final public meeting when all nine of the panel’s members voted to recommend that the Justice Department pursue criminal charges against Trump as he makes another bid for the White House in 2024.

The full report details the committee’s arguments that largely blame the former president and his false claims of widespread election fraud for the Jan. 6 attack.

Trump has repeatedly accused the committee of being driven by partisan politics. At the time of the criminal referrals, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung responded by repeating a statement the campaign has used previously, calling the panel a “Kangaroo court” that “held show trials by Never Trump partisans who are a stain on this country’s history.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com