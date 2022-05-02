Kinzinger says 'it's insane' that Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes a 'victim' whenever confronted about the insurrection

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said "it's insane" that Greene positions herself as a "victim" of the insurrection.

Kinzinger said Greene becomes "a poor helpless Congresswoman" when confronted about the issue.

Kinzinger is part of the committee investigating the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on Sunday "it's insane" that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes "a victim and a poor helpless Congresswoman" whenever asked about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Kinzinger is part of the US House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

"Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan asked Kinzinger about Greene's lawyer saying she was "a victim" of the "January 6 violence," during a hearing in Georgia to determine whether or not Greene should be eligible to run for Congress again based on her involvement with the Capitol riot.

During the hearing, Greene insisted that she couldn't recall bringing up the idea of imposing martial law to former President Donald Trump, despite text messages between Greene and Mark Meadows showing otherwise.

Kinzinger said he would "love to ask her a few questions."

—Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 1, 2022

"It's amazing how, you know, folks like her attack everybody for being a victim," Kinzinger said. "I mean, she assaulted I think a survivor's family from a school shooting at some point in DC. She stood outside a congresswoman's office and yelled at her through a mail slot and said she was too scared to come out and confront her."

Kinzinger may have been referring to Greene harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg in 2018 and yelling at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez in 2019 through her congress mailbox.

Story continues

"And then when Marjorie Taylor Greene is confronted, she's all of a sudden a victim and a poor helpless Congresswoman that's just trying to do her job," Kinzinger said: "That's insane."

A press secretary for Greene did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider