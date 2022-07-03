Kinzinger says new witnesses have been coming forward to the Jan. 6 committee since Cassidy Hutchinson's 'inspiring' testimony

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File

GOP Rep. Kinzinger said Sunday that new witnesses have stepped up following Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony.

The ex-Mark Meadows aide revealed explosive details about Trump during the Jan. 6 hearing last week.

"She is going to go down in history," Kinzinger said on CNN "State of the Union" Sunday.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says that more witnesses have come forward since Cassidy Hutchinson's blockbuster testimony during the Jan 6. hearings last week.

"She's been inspiring for a lot of people," Kinzinger said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." "Every day, we get new people that come forward and say, 'hey, I didn't think maybe this piece of the story that I knew was important, but now that you guys are talking' — I do see this plays in here."

Hutchinson, an ex-aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, revealed in front of the Jan. 6 committee shocking details of former president Donald Trump's behavior on the day of the Capitol attack, including that he attempted to grab the steering wheel of his SUV and lunged at one of his Secret Service agents, as Insider's Grace Panetta previously reported.

"I mean, look, she is going to go down in history," Kinzinger said, referring to the 25-year-old. "People can forget the names of every one of us on the committee. They will not forget her name. And, by the way, she doesn't want that. She doesn't want to be out in the public spotlight."

Following her testimony, pro-Trump supporters and some GOP members, like far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, have tried to counter Hutchinson's accusations and claimed that she was lying. During a separate appearance on "State of the Union," South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem echoed similar sentiments and called Hutchinson's testimony "hearsay," adding that "it's difficult to really believe everything that she has said."

Kinzinger told host Dana Bash that Hutchinson "testified under oath" and that the committee "finds her credible."

"But she has a commitment to truth that somebody like Kristi Noem, for instance, and most people in our party would actually benefit to take just a 10 percent ounce of," Kinzinger added.

