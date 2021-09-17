Any Kioxia-Western Digital deal should ensure equal hubs in Japan, U.S. - senior lawmaker

FILE PHOTO: A Western Digital office building is shown in Irvine, California
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Makiko Yamazaki, Kaori Kaneko and Ritsuko Shimizu
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Makiko Yamazaki, Kaori Kaneko and Ritsuko Shimizu

TOKYO (Reuters) - Any merger of Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings and U.S. rival Western Digital Corp should ensure critical operations are split equally between the two countries, a senior member of Japan's ruling party told Reuters.

The comments from Akira Amari, a former economy minister and influential lawmaker in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), underscore Japan's desperation https://www.reuters.com/technology/japan-sees-peril-us-chip-hub-counter-china-2021-08-17 to preserve the remnants of its semiconductor industry, an area where it once led the world but has since been eclipsed.

"We shouldn't allow everything to be taken away to the United States," Amari said in an interview on Thursday.

"If Kioxia ties up with a foreign company, in particular an American company, then at the very least it will be necessary to have equal bases of operations in both countries."

Asked if he specifically meant production facilities, Amari declined to comment, saying the issue is linked to Japan's strategy.

Kioxia, previously known as Toshiba Memory Corp, and Western Digital are in advanced talks for a possible $20 billion stock merger amid intensifying global rivalries over semiconductors.

Amari said he thought the two companies joining hands was not a bad idea. A combined Kioxia-Western Digital would control a third of the NAND flash market, putting it on par with South Korea's Samsung Electronics.

"It is important to have mass scale," said Amari, who leads the LDP's task force on semiconductors. "A larger scale allows more power in research and development and a quicker grasp of changes in client needs."

Amari's view is in line with Japan's trade ministry. Ministry sources have said it is ready to back https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-tokyo-ready-back-western-digital-kioxia-deal-if-key-tech-stays-japan-2021-09-03 Western Digital's bid to merge with Kioxia provided control of cutting-edge technology stays in Japan.

Kioxia, sold by Toshiba Corp in 2018 to a consortium led by Bain Capital for $18 billion, shelved plans for an initial public offering last year after U.S-China trade tensions slammed Huawei, one of Kioxia's biggest clients. Kioxia has said it is still considering an IPO.

Toshiba, which retains about 40.6% of Kioxia, is separately in talks with at least four global private equity firms about its strategic options. That is also a potential issue of concern for Japan's government which sees the conglomerate as a strategic asset because it makes defence equipment and nuclear reactors.

Asked about the possibility that Toshiba could be taken private, an option that some shareholders are pressing the firm to consider, Amari said Toshiba's stakeholders should first think about how the firm's management structure should look.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Kaori Kaneko and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by David Dolan and Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan ruling party begins race to pick Suga successor

    The race is on for the next Japanese prime minister. Official election campaigning kicked off Friday for the new head of Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party, a role that typically signals the next national leader. Four candidates are competing in the Sept. 29 vote to replace outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who will quit when his term ends at the end of this month after serving only one year.

  • Woman accused of sexual assault, Las Vegas-area police seek possible victims

    Detectives in North Las Vegas are looking for possible victims of a woman accused of sexual assault.

  • Stablecoins and yield farming could set up massive crypto carry trade

    The combination of stablecoins and yield farming — a way to earn interest on crypto assets — means that there are now high-yielding currencies that claim to have no risk of depreciating against the U.S. dollar. The ingredients for an enormous carry trade are in place.The big picture: The carry trade is the lifeblood of the FX markets. You borrow cheaply in one currency, invest at a higher interest rate in another, and so long as your funding currency doesn't devalue too sharply against your targ

  • Jim Cramer's September stock market warning overlooks these 3 key sectors

    Investors in these areas don't share the same concerns as Cramer.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • A Chinese property giant is a $300 billion time bomb for Beijing

    For decades, the Chinese developer Evergrande Group was an embodiment of the success of the rapidly growing Chinese economy. Increasing disposable personal income fueled a growing passion for purchasing property which in turned propelled the rise of Evergrande, as well as its billionaire founder Xu Jiayin. Evergrande is a bellwether for the sector, given its gigantic footprint across the country of more than 1,000 projects.

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys.

    If it's a stash of emergency cash, that's what you need to accept. Instead, look at putting that cash into solid companies that pay decent dividends. Here are two that you can consider investing in now -- and even plan to build over time when the market does offer more of a discount.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • Lucid is the next Tesla, BofA says, dubbing it one of the most legitimate electric car startups

    BofA said Lucid could pose a threat to other startups like Tesla and Rivian, as well as more established automaker's EV brands like Ford and GM.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $43.95, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Strong Growth Prospects

    Essentially, investors are all after the same thing: strong returns. While you can’t argue with putting your cash to work behind the stock market’s stalwarts, which time and again has proven to be a successful investing strategy, if you’re after some serious upside, further down the stock food chain is where the real gains are made. Of course, the further afield you wander from the mainstream, the risker the investment becomes, but that is the nature of the beast. Playing it safe is one game pla

  • 3 Stocks I'd Avoid at All Costs

    Benjamin Graham once said: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." It means that sentiment drives stock prices at any given moment, but over a span of many years, the price will reflect the actual value created by the business. In some cases, it's hard to find a rationale for a stock price that conforms to reality.

  • Brian Armstrong slams fiat-backed stablecoins

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has slammed fiat-backed stablecoins such as Tether, Celsius, or Gemini.

  • Macau Casinos See $18 Billion Wipeout as China Tightens Grip

    (Bloomberg) -- Macau’s top gaming stocks lost a record $18.4 billion in combined market value on Wednesday after officials said they would change casino regulations to tighten restrictions on operators, including appointing government representatives to “supervise” companies in the world’s biggest gaming hub. The Bloomberg Intelligence index of the six big casino operators fell a record 23%. American operators saw the worst selloffs, with Sands China Ltd. sinking as much as 33%, while Wynn Macau

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill With Record Rally Enduring

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.