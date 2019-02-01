The Kip ETF 20: The 20 Best Cheap ETFs You Can Buy

Getty Images





Investors can choose from literally thousands of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which means picking the best ETFs can be daunting.

More than a dozen funds track well-known basic indexes such as the Standard & Poor's 500-stock index, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000. Scores of other ETFs try to beat those benchmarks by carving out certain types of stocks or bonds, or by emphasizing things such as value or share-price momentum - anything to give them an edge.

We've picked The Kiplinger ETF 20 with an eye toward low fees, making this a list of the 20 best cheap ETFs to use to reach your investing goals. Our selections will give you anything from broad market exposure to narrow tactics meant to help you fill specific gaps in your portfolio. Read on to learn about these 20 ETF picks.





iShares Core S&P 500





Market value: $166.4 billion

Yield: 1.7%

Expense ratio: 0.04%, or $4 per $10,000 invested

Trades commission-free at: Fidelity, Firstrade, Vanguard

Standard & Poor's 500-stock index is synonymous with the U.S. market and is the benchmark against which most large-cap managers are judged. Stocks such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Apple (AAPL) and Bank of America (BAC) dot its holdings.

All three S&P 500-tracking funds easily rank as cheap ETFs. But the iShares Core S&P 500 (IVV, $294.47) has a key structural advantage. The classic S&P 500 index ETF - the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) - is structured as a unit investment trust. As such, dividends from the SPY's underlying holdings must be held as cash until they are distributed to shareholders. As an ETF, IVV can immediately reinvest its dividends, improving its return.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap





iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap (IJH, $203.36) is the best pure play on midsize-company stocks, which offer almost all of the advantages of small caps but with much less risk, yet also boast more upside than many large-cap stocks.

According to data provided by the Schwartz Investment Counsel, a $1,000 investment made in the S&P MidCap 400 Index on March 1, 1984, would have been worth $74,159 at the end of the first quarter of 2018. For comparison's sake, the same $1,000 investment made in large caps and small caps, respectively, would be worth only $38,155 and $31,567.

Standard and Poor's excludes financially weak midcaps from this index - a culling that has enabled the index to outperform other midcap indexes over the past 10 years.





Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small Cap





Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap (VSS, $113.35) tracks an index of about 3,460 small- and medium-capitalization stocks in both developed and emerging markets.

Small-cap stocks tend to be riskier than large caps. But this ETF hasn't been much more volatile than its large-cap counterpart. And it has edged foreign large caps over the past three years by an average of 0.9 percentage points per year.

The biggest chunk of VSS' holdings (37.8%) are European developed-country stocks, with another 28.8% in developed Pacific countries and another 12.9% in developed North America. The vast majority of the remainder is invested in emerging markets.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value





Although value stocks are always, by definition, cheaper than growth stocks, the valuation gap between the two is among the largest it has been since 1942. Value stocks tend to beat growth stocks when they are this cheap, making Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV, $116.94) more compelling than a broad small-cap fund.

At the moment, top holdings include the likes of Idaho utility Idacorp (IDA), Louisiana-based regional bank IberiaBank (IBKC) and LED specialist Cree Inc. (CREE).

Vanguard Total International Stock





Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS, $54.38), which holds some 6,000 stocks, is one of the cheapest ETFs to deliver stock exposure outside the U.S. Because it weights stocks by market value, the biggest companies dominate the fund; the median market value of its holdings is $24 billion.