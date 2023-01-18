Is KIP Real Estate Investment Trust's (KLSE:KIPREIT) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

KIP Real Estate Investment Trust's (KLSE:KIPREIT) stock up by 2.2% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to KIP Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for KIP Real Estate Investment Trust is:

12% = RM75m ÷ RM612m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of KIP Real Estate Investment Trust's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, KIP Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 4.3% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, KIP Real Estate Investment Trust was able to see a decent growth of 11% over the last five years.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 17% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for KIPREIT? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is KIP Real Estate Investment Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

KIP Real Estate Investment Trust has a high three-year median payout ratio of 67%. This means that it has only 33% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings by a fair bit, as we saw above.

Besides, KIP Real Estate Investment Trust has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 93% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 7.4%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with KIP Real Estate Investment Trust's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

