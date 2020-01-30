Kiplinger's Mutual Fund Rankings

Who's complaining about stock market results for 2019? Not us. Investors in U.S. shares easily shrugged off the threats of a growling bear in late 2018 and pushed the market to record highs throughout 2019. And most foreign markets dazzled. Although they didn't keep pace with U.S. stocks, they posted double-digit gains--a refreshing turnaround from previous years. In all, it was a winning year for stocks (bonds did well, too). Returns here and in the tables below are through December 31.

Though all major U.S. stock groups did well in 2019, large-company shares led the way, as they have for most of the past decade. The large-company Standard & Poor's 500-stock index notched a 31.5% return. Stocks in small and midsize companies didn't disappoint, even though they lagged the S&P 500. The S&P MidCap 400 benchmark of midsize firms gained 26.2%, and the Russell 2000 small-company stock index climbed 25.5%. Technology shares were unstoppable. Information technology was the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 last year, with a 50.3% gain.

Overseas, negative interest rates in Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden and Japan dominated headlines and buoyed foreign stocks. The MSCI EAFE index, which tracks foreign stocks in developed countries, gained 22.0% in 2019. Even stocks in emerging nations fared well. The MSCI Emerging Markets index gained 18.4%, thanks mostly to hefty gains in China, which now represents about one-third of the EM benchmark. Shares did well in Russia, Greece and Egypt, too.

We show the top-performing stock mutual funds in 11 categories. The list includes only funds with minimum-investment requirements of $10,000 or less, and it excludes leveraged and inverse index funds.

Large-company stock funds

Tech propelled outsize returns.

Large-company funds have had the wind at their backs, and they've used outsized stakes in technology as sails. Concentrated port­folios, with relatively few stocks, have done well. Brown Advisory Growth Equity manager Ken Stuzin, at the helm nearly 21 years, keeps the count at 30 to 35 high-quality stocks. Managers at the firm's similarly concentrated Sustainable Growth fund seek firms with a competitive advantage due to green factors such as resource-efficient design or manufacturing. Tech and health care are the biggest sector bets in both funds, which require just $100 to invest. DF Dent Premier Growth runs a 37-stock portfolio; Visa and insurer Markel are the top holdings. Akre Focus, a solid, 10-year winner with just 19 stocks, has a big slug (17%) of cash. USAA Nasdaq-100 index is a good choice offering a broader approach.







Midsize-company stock funds

Mid caps got their mojo back.





Mid-cap shares lost their mojo in 2018, but in 2019, they were hot. The S&P MidCap 400 index posted a 26.2% gain in 2019. DF Dent Midcap Growth is a member of the Kiplinger 25, our favorite no-load funds. The fund's managers favor growing businesses that generate cash, dominate their industry and have smart, shareholder-focused executives at the top. Baron Partners Retail ranks well over the past decade and the past year. Its hefty 2.0% expense ratio is a turnoff, and you need an iron stomach to endure the ride. But manager Ron Baron has delivered fat returns with spicy investments such as Tesla. The manager at Janus Henderson Contrarian is relatively new, but we like what we see so far. Expenses are a below-average 0.74%, too.







Small-company stock funds

Growth dominated--again.

Small stocks fared better this year, but it wasn't enough to beat the S&P 500. Growth-focused funds beat value-oriented offerings for the third year running. Not one small-value fund made the winners lists. Wasatch Micro Cap, which focuses on firms with less than $1 billion in market value, beat the Russell 2000 index over the past one, three, five and 10 years. But its 1.65% annual expense ratio is pricey. Wasatch Ultra Growth invests in companies averaging about $2.5 billion in market value and has an even better 10-year record. Tech and health care shares dominate both Wasatch funds. At Needham Small Cap Growth, the one- and five-year records shine, but its long-term record is below average. We're eyeing Davenport Small Cap Focus, which holds just 31 stocks. The five-year-old fund is off to a fantastic start.