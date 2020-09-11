Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (9/14-9/18): ADBE, FDX, LEN

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports schedule to be released by publicly traded companies. There are also earnings previews for select companies. Please check back often. This earnings calendar is updated weekly.

Monday (9/14)

Tuesday (9/15)

Wednesday (9/16)

Thursday (9/17)

Friday (9/18)

(Editor's Note: Many earnings dates are tentative but may be moved due to coronavirus-related concerns. However, companies featured in "Earnings Spotlights" have officially announced their earnings dates.)

Earnings Calendar Highlights

MONDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Lennar

Lennar (LEN, $75.50) will try to keep the momentum going for red-hot housing market stocks when it reports its latest quarterly results after the Sept. 14 close. That includes Lennar’s own stellar 35% run in 2020.

Lennar, like many other homebuilders, has been propelled by a resilient housing market helped in part by some Americans moving from the city. Indeed, following the company’s Street-beating second-quarter report, Lennar Executive Chairman Stuart Miller said, “While unemployment increased throughout the quarter due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, customers moved from rental apartments and from densely populated areas to purchase homes, and home sales grew steadily, as record-low interest rates and low inventory levels drove a favorable rebound in the homebuilding industry.”

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless (Outperform, equivalent of Buy) sounded a positive note in August, saying, “We anticipate our prior outlook for low single digit declines in F2H20 orders may have been too conservative after hearing about rising demand and pricing power in recent earnings reports from Lennar's competitors.” He raised his price target on shares from $68 to $81 and improved his earnings estimates for the full year.

As for the upcoming Q3 report: Analysts broadly expect a 6.5% decline in revenues to $5.47 billion, and a smaller 2.5% dip in profits to $1.55 per share.

Other Noteworthy Reports

N/A

TUESDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Adobe

Adobe (ADBE, $476.26) and its creativity software have been doing swimmingly in 2020.

Second-quarter revenues grew 14% to $3.13 billion, which actually missed analyst estimates, but a nearly 34% profit jump to $2.45 per share easily beat expectations. The still-strong results have helped ADBE shares gain 45% year-to-date.

And the pros think Adobe still has room to run.

“Adobe shares have posted a healthy 45% gain YTD, but we think valuation remains attractive in the context of the broader market, the current pandemic should bolster demand for Adobe products, and the potential for margin expansion remains underappreciated in Street forecasts,” writes UBS analyst Jennifer Swanson Lowe, who rates the stock at Buy.

Lowe also expects a strong report after the Sept. 15 market close, as well as “further share price gains beyond Q3 on the back of 20%+ profit growth, stemming from a combo of revenue growth and margin gains.”

Analysts’ consensus expectations are for an 11.3% year-over-year improvement in revenues to $3.16 billion.

Earnings Spotlight: FedEx

FedEx (FDX, $224.44) pleasantly surprised investors back in early July as home deliveries (from e-commerce orders) surged to help it beat profit and revenue expectations. That helped prop FDX shares back above their 2020 starting levels, and it’s been nothing but up since then; the stock is now up 49% year-to-date.

Argus Research’s John Eade (Buy) notes that while the coronavirus reduced Express and Freight demand, “FedEx Ground is growing strongly, and management is taking steps to bolster margins.”

UBS’s Thomas Wadewitz (Buy) explains that “FedEx announced large new holiday season surcharges on its U.S. Domestic residential services,” following in the footsteps of United Parcel Service’s (UPS) and USPS’s announcements. Those surgarges will be in effect from Nov. 2 through Jan. 17, 2021, and Wadewitz says “if we assume the lowest level surcharge is applied to 25% of Ground and Express packages it would translate to about $235 mm of revenue for FDX during the peak period (spread across 2Q and 3Q).”

As for the quarter to be reported after the Sept. 15 market close: The pros are looking for $17.51 billion in revenues (+2.7% year-over-year) and profits of $2.58 per share (-15.4%).

Other Noteworthy Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store CBRL -$1.17

WEDNESDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Brady Corp. BRC $0.52 per share Herman Miller MLHR $0.26

Thursday

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Apogee Enterprises APOG $0.29 per share

FRIDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

N/A

Reporting schedules provided by Briefing.com and company websites. Earnings estimate data provided by Thomson Reuters via Yahoo! Finance, and FactSet via MarketWatch.