Amazon's 10,000 Rivian-made all-electric van are delivering packages throughout the United States, the ecommerce company revealed Tuesday evening during its Delivering the Future event. Amazon, which owns a stake in Rivian, reached a deal with the automaker in 2019 to have at least 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030. The order is part of Amazon's climate pledge to become carbon-neutral by 2040.