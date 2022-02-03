Kirby: Al-Qurayshi death significant blow to IS
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby says the death of the leader of the violent Islamic State group was a "significant blow" to the militant group. (Feb. 3)
A lawsuit states that Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart, who is Black, was "treated like a criminal." Chase says it is investigating the situation.
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.
Harbaugh responds after failed interview with the Vikings.
Courtesy of Mike and JeanineAn innocent Christmas present turned into a nightmare for an Ohio couple, who learned through an at-home DNA test that the child they had raised for 28 years was not biologically related to her father, a new lawsuit claims.According to the suit, Mike and Jeanine Harvey underwent an artificial insemination procedure at Summa Akron City Hospital in 1991, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Jessica, the next year. They never suspected anything was amiss and raised
Eagles legend and Super Bowl champion Nick Foles has a peculiarly strong connection to Tom Brady's career, and his final message to the GOAT was worth the wait. By Adam Hermann
The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"
Just north of Miami Beach, Indian Creek Island boasts 24-hour security complete with a private police force
Robinson's removal is the first Senate expulsion since at least the mid-1800s, according to a legislative librarian.
National Signing Day. Who had a big recruiting 2022 seasons? Here are 5 teams and head coaches that did a fantastic job bouncing back after a mediocre 2021.
EXCLUSIVE, SPOILER ALERT: Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant in last week’s taping of the first Season 7 episode of Fox’s popular primetime series The Masked Singer. Deadline hears that as soon as they saw Giuliani, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke quickly left the stage in protest. The show is known […]
As part of her new patronage, Kate Middleton (Duchess of Cambridge) joined a rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium. See the new photos of Kate Middleton
Bridget Moynahan, who shares a son with NFL star Tom Brady, wrote a supportive post about his retirement announcement.
They grow up so fast! You simply must see the sweet vacation snap Michael Douglas posted to Instagram with his far-too-adult children Dylan and Carys.
After Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, Bridget Moynahan took to social media to celebrate her ex's achievements in the league: "Looking forward to the next steps."
Last January, a team of researchers searching for the coronavirus in New York City’s wastewater spotted something strange in their samples. The viral fragments they found had a unique constellation of mutations that had never been reported before in human patients — a potential sign of a new, previously undetected variant. For the past year, these oddball sequences, or what the scientists call “cryptic lineages,” have continued to pop up in the city’s wastewater. There is no evidence that the li
Washington finally unveiling its new team name and identity was like a batsignal for Eagles fans to get together and crush their new division rival. By Adam Hermann
The second college football signing day bring to close the significant developments of this year's recruiting cycle. A look at the winners and losers.
Star forward Brianna Decker went down 10 minutes into Team USA's first game of the Beijing Olympics, and she'll be out for the remainder of the games.