Kirby: Man detained under Mental Health Act after woman found dead

A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act after a woman was found dead at a house.

The woman, in her 70s, was found "unresponsive" at a house in Denver Road, Kirkby, just before 23:30 GMT on Friday. She died at the scene.

Merseyside Police said her next of kin had been informed and a post-mortem examination was yet to be carried out.

The 78-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, the force added.

Det Ch Insp Cath Cox said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family during this tragic time and specialist officers are currently supporting them."

She added: "Although we have made an arrest, we are still carrying out forensic examinations at the scene and will continue to review any CCTV footage in the area.

"If you have any information about this incident, then please get in touch with us so we can continue our inquiries."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk