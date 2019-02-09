Is Kiri Industries Limited’s (NSE:KIRIINDUS) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Kiri Industries Limited’s (NSE:KIRIINDUS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Kiri Industries has a price to earnings ratio of 3.38, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 30%.

How Do I Calculate Kiri Industries’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kiri Industries:

P/E of 3.38 = ₹399.9 ÷ ₹118.44 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by Kiri Industries earnings growth of 12% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 22%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Kiri Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.1) for companies in the chemicals industry is higher than Kiri Industries’s P/E.

Kiri Industries’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Kiri Industries’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Kiri Industries has net debt worth just 8.1% of its market capitalization. So it doesn’t have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Kiri Industries’s P/E Ratio

Kiri Industries trades on a P/E ratio of 3.4, which is below the IN market average of 16. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.