Is Kiri Industries Limited's (NSE:KIRIINDUS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Kiri Industries Limited's (NSE:KIRIINDUS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Kiri Industries has a P/E ratio of 13.7, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.3%.

See our latest analysis for Kiri Industries

How Do You Calculate Kiri Industries's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kiri Industries:

P/E of 13.7 = ₹395.05 ÷ ₹28.83 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Kiri Industries Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Kiri Industries has a higher P/E than the average company (11) in the chemicals industry.

NSEI:KIRIINDUS Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 24th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Kiri Industries will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Kiri Industries saw earnings per share decrease by 73% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 3.0% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Kiri Industries's P/E?

Net debt totals just 9.2% of Kiri Industries's market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Kiri Industries's P/E Ratio

Kiri Industries's P/E is 13.7 which is about average (12.9) in the IN market. When you consider the lack of EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market is optimistic about the future for the business.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.