Two Kremlin officials, Sergey Kiriyenko and Vladimir Medinsky, have arrived in the occupied town of Stanytsia Luhanska to unveil a reconstructed monument to Prince Ihor.



Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Kiriyenko recalled that the monument was reconstructed on the direct orders of the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin.

Kiriyenko complained that somebody is allegedly trying to "distort and destroy" Russian history, so it is necessary to restore "historical memory".

Kiriyenko also lied that the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast is a "historical part of the Russian land".



Background: In September, the occupiers unveiled a monument to Alexander Nevsky in Mariupol, on the site of the memorial to the Ukrainian military.

