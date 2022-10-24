Kiriyenko sees himself as Putin successor, says Ukrainian military intelligence

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin
Kiriyenko “sees himself as the successor in more or less peaceful transfer of power,” he explained.

Other contenders, such as former Russian president and current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, have no chance to take the lead after Putin, while the Secretary of the Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, wants most of all for his son, Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, to serve as the next Russian dictator, Budanov believes.

“Does Patrushev have a chance?” Budanov asked rhetorically.

“Hypothetically, he does. But he is not alone there.”

