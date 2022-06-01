Kirk Cameron Gets Schooled After Wild Rant Full Of Right-Wing Talking Points

Kirk Cameron (Photo: Fox News)

Former “Growing Pains” star Kirk Cameron found his name trending on social media on Tuesday after he made a bizarre attack on the entire school education system.

Cameron, who won four Razzies in a single year for the 2014 bomb “Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas,” rattled off a Mad Libs jumble of far-right boogeymen during a Fox News Digital interview. In the course of the discussion, he slammed pronouns, “grooming,” the 1619 Project, “racial confusion” and more.

“Public school systems have become so bad it’s sad to say that they’re doing more for grooming for sexual chaos and the progressive left than any real educating about the things that most of us want to teach our kids,” Cameron declared.

He also said schools were spreading “terminal disease” and “destroying the church.”

Actor Kirk Cameron continues to push his home schooling network. He says the public school system “is doing more grooming for leftist politics and sexual chaos, and racial confusion, than they are doing any real educating about truth, beauty and goodness.” pic.twitter.com/MQlwQ1KKVm — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 31, 2022

“Stop complaining at the school board meetings,” said Cameron. “Pull your kids out of systems that are rotting the minds and souls of American children and spreading a terminal disease and begin educating them with good values.”

Cameron shot to fame in the 1980s playing Mike Seaver on the hit sitcom “Growing Pains,” but has since become best known for his far-right politics and promotion of an extremist version of evangelical Christian beliefs, including young-Earth creationism ― notions that are more easily spread to children via his new pet project: homeschooling.

His critics on Twitter took him to a different kind of school:

Kirk Cameron always comes across like a bad actor playing a creepy youth pastor on a police procedural. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 31, 2022

I think I missed the "sexual chaos" part of public schooling. https://t.co/AqTe62JZls — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) May 31, 2022

Public schools are doing fine. Public school teachers stood in front of guns without a vest to protect their kids all while being called all kinds of vile things by Republicans too cowardly to stand up to the NRA. They teach selfless service. You teach hate. #Uvaldehttps://t.co/jG7inStg0j — Victor Ruiz -The Voice Of Rican- (@portarican_RT) May 31, 2022

I’m here for some sexual chaos but what the fuck is racial confusion?

pic.twitter.com/rJt1aX9lQh — Tony Michaels 🎙 (@thetonymichaels) May 31, 2022

When idiots like this say the public school system is “grooming” kids what they means is “the public school system *isn’t* grooming kids and they *should* be grooming them with our looney toons beliefs.” https://t.co/ORsdxKNbfj — Left Crew Politics (@barstoolpod) May 31, 2022

2 public school teachers last week literally put themselves in front of bullets and were killed attempting to save their students.



Kirk Cameron can fuck all the way off. https://t.co/11RhJ2ptIQ — RealHousewifeOfMichigan (@RealHousewifeMi) May 31, 2022

this witless zombie should teach his own children about "truth, beauty, and goodness." and stop fucking lying about teachers. https://t.co/xkiuPVaeNh — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) May 31, 2022

Wait til Kirk Cameron actually reads the Jesus parts of his Bible prop. https://t.co/IuKrTKrgvb — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 31, 2022

Kirk Cameron has angered me with the dumb things that he said that I bought a time machine, went back to 1986, ran into my sisters old room and ripped down a poster of him. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 31, 2022

In light of Kirk Cameron trending…

Please enjoy this short video, of other Child Celebs opposing him.

(Btw… I got Kirk his first agent.)

https://t.co/oc22SgDfUL — Adam Rich 🦍 (@TheeAdamRich) May 31, 2022

