Kirk Cousins celebrated the Vikings' win over his old team by partying shirtless on the plane ride home

Kirk Cousins celebrates on the Vikings' team plane after a win against the Washington Commanders. @NFLonFOX / Twitter

Kirk Cousins led the Minnesota Vikings to a comeback win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Cousins was clearly pleased with the victory over his old team, dusting off his celebratory "YOU LIKE THAT?" after the game.

On the team's plane ride home, Cousins partied shirtless, much to the delight of his teammates.

Few people were happier with the Minnesota Vikings' comeback win on Sunday over the Washington Commanders than quarterback Kirk Cousins.

After trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter, the Vikings scored 13 unanswered points in the final minutes of action, capped off by a game-winning field goal from kicker Greg Joseph just before the final whistle.

For Cousins, it was a win against the team he left years ago, and he wasn't shy about letting the Vikings know just how much he was relishing the victory.

"YOU LIKE THAT ON THREE," Cousins yelled, breaking down the team's postgame huddle, in an ode to his most iconic moment while still playing for Washington.

But the celebration was far from over for Cousins.

On the team's plane ride home, Cousins' teammates posted videos of their quarterback partying shirtless and dancing, with several chains around his neck.

It looked like quite a party.

Cousins and the Vikings have plenty to celebrate.

With the win, Minnesota moved to 7-1 on the season, second only to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.

With the Packers in a tailspin, the Vikings hold a 4.5-game lead on the NFC North division, and look likely to be a top seed heading into the postseason, barring a collapse in the second half of the year.

The Vikings have a tough test coming up next week, traveling to Buffalo to take on a Bills team that will surely be ready to bounce back after a frustrating loss to the Jets. But if Minnesota can pass that test, there's no telling how far they could go this year.

