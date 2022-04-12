Kirk Franklin’s Estranged Son and Reality Star Kerrion Held Without Bond After Being Arrested In L.A.

Kirk Franklin‘s son and reality star Kerrion Rashad Franklin is due in court this week after he was arrested in the early Sunday morning hours on April 10, and booked into a Los Angeles jail around 10:28 a.m. local time after being pulled over by Beverly Hills Police just three hours before.

According to reports from Radar Online, the 33-year-old “is being held without the option to bail out” and was assigned to permanent housing in the jail. He reportedly was takin in on a misdemeanor charge. He is set to be transported to a courthouse near the Los Angeles International Airport this week, where he will be informed as to why he was not released.

(L-R) Kirk Franklin and Kerrion Franklin. Photo: @kirkfranklin/Instagram and @kerrionrashad/Instagram

Not much is known about what led to Kerrion’s arrest. However, social media personality Larry Reid claimed to have spoken with the reality star from behind bars. In an audio clip shared to his Instagram page early Tuesday morning, April 12, Reid was heard talking with someone claiming to be Kerrion, who stated that they were not being given medical treatment and instead ignored by officials at the facility.

The man claimed that he was “wrongfully arrested and stopped because of his taillight” and that reports stating he was resisting arrest were false. Elsewhere, Reid shared that Kerrion wouldn’t be released until sometime next week and that the police allegedly found a gun in the car that the star was driving.

His father has yet to speak on his estranged son’s legal issues. The pair has had a rocky relationship in recent years, some of which has played out in the public eye, including last year’s incident when Kerrion released an audio recording of him arguing with the Grammy Award-winning musician.





In the clip, the gospel singer is reportedly heard calling his son a “b-tch a–” and threatening to “put my foot up yo’ a–.” The “Stomp” artist since has apologized for his actions noting that “Even though my son chose to try to expose me publicly as a father, I will never expose him publicly as a son. So I have no dialogue about it,” when asked about the incident.

Kerrion is currently starring on the Zeus Network show “Bad Boys: Los Angeles.” This story is still developing.