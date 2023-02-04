Kirk moderator joins Pope in historic South Sudan pilgrimage

·2 min read
Left-right: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Pope Francis, South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields, in Juba, South Sudan, 3 February
Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields (right) joined Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Pope Francis to meet South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit

The Moderator of the Church of Scotland has described his historic pilgrimage with the Pope to South Sudan as a "sign of Christian unity".

The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury were invited to the war-torn African state to support peace moves.

It is the first time the leaders of the three faith traditions have come together for such a trip in 500 years.

Senior Kirk clergy also met privately with President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The visit by the Catholic Church, Church of England and the Church of Scotland to the world's youngest country officially began on Friday as Pope Francis touched down at Juba Airport.

The Pope, Dr Greenshields and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby were greeted with fanfare at Juba's airport before travelling through singing, cheering crowds to the "Palais de la Nation".

They hope the visit will renew a commitment to peace and reconciliation.

Dr Greenshields told BBC Scotland: "This is the first time since the Reformation - that's going back over 500 years - that the three very distinctive traditions have ever come together to do something like this.

"It's a sign of Christian unity."

He added: "The South Sudanese government were the ones who invited us to come for this pilgrimage of peace.

"I think they felt it might give some impetuous to what's been very much a stalling peace process over the last four or five years."

More than 60% of South Sudan's 11 million population is estimated to be Christian.

They mainly belonging to Catholic, Anglican and Presbyterian traditions.

'Lay aside differences'

South Sudan has been ravaged by a bloody civil war since its leaders disagreed over control of the oil-rich country in 2013, just two years after its independence from Sudan.

More than 400,000 people are thought to have died as a result of the conflict and though a peace deal in 2018 created a unity government, some of its key provisions have not been implemented.

An estimated 9.4 million people need humanitarian aid and an estimated two million people have been displaced in the country.

"If they are let down this time, where does the country go?" Dr Greenshields said.

"I think it is incumbent on the leaders of the country to lay aside their differences and create an environment where their people can flourish."

Pope Francis is spending three days in the country and will hold a Mass on Sunday.

Map
Map

The Pope and Africa:

Recommended Stories

  • Pope Francis starts 'pilgrimage of peace' in S. Sudan

    STORY: Pope Francis arrived in South Sudan on Friday (February 3) for an unprecedented "pilgrimage of peace".The head of the Catholic Church will be joined by his Anglican and Scottish Presbyterian counterparts in a country struggling with war, poverty, and floods.The violence was underscored on the eve of the pontiff's arrival.Twenty-seven people were killed in the central Equatoria state in tit-for-tat bloodshed between herders and a local militia group.The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who is accompanying the Pope and the Moderator of the Church of Scotland Iain Greenshields to South Sudan, said he was horrified by the latest killings."It is a story too often heard across South Sudan", he wrote on Twitter.The three leaders represent the main religious traditions in predominantly Christian South Sudan.The country gained independence from Sudan in 2011 but civil war erupted in 2013. Despite a peace deal in 2018, violence and hunger are still rife.In one of the most remarkable gestures of his papacy, Francis knelt to kiss the feet of South Sudan's previously warring leaders during a meeting at the Vatican in April 2019 - urging them not to return to civil war.During this visit the Pope will meet with internally displaced people and will celebrate Mass on Sunday (February 5) before returning to Rome.

  • Explainer-Why has peace eluded South Sudan?

    Among the more ambitious hopes for Pope Francis' visit to South Sudan this week is that it will give a jolt to a peace process aimed at ending a decade of conflict that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives. Government forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and opposition forces that back First Vice President Riek Machar signed a deal in 2018 that committed the two sides to sharing power and forming a unified national military. War broke out in South Sudan in December 2013 two year after the country gained its independence from Sudan.

  • Why a new Alzheimer's drug is having a slow US debut

    The first drug to show that it slows Alzheimer’s is on sale, but treatment for most patients is still several months away. Two big factors behind the slow debut, experts say, are scant insurance coverage and a long setup time needed by many health systems. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi, from Japanese drugmaker Eisai, in early January.

  • How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

    Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex spoke up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life in an interview with Variety last year, as part of being named in the...

  • The latest on COVID in Florida: It's looking up, but sewage counts rising in 3 counties

    COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to drop statewide, but viral particles in Tampa Bay and Alachua sewage are still on the rise.

  • How the US is boosting military alliances to counter China

    The U.S. is expanding it military presence in Asia, in a string of moves aimed at countering Beijing and reassuring Indo-Pacific allies that America will stand with them against threats from China and North Korea.

  • The largest Catholic parish church in North America just opened in Visalia. Take a look

    The new St. Charles Borromeo Church in Visalia, California, is the largest in North America, seating 3,200 people.

  • Donald Trump Was a Fundraising Juggernaut. His 2024 Campaign Is Off to a Weaker Start

    The Trump campaign and its affiliated committee had less than $7 million banked—that may seem like a lot of money, but it’s fairly anemic considering what he's raised in the past.

  • State of the Union: Biden sees economic glow, GOP sees gloom

    Going into Tuesday's State of the Union address, President Joe Biden sees a nation with its future aglow. Republicans take a far bleaker view — that the country is beset by crushing debt and that Biden is largely responsible for inflation. The harder reality is that the United States is on a tight rope, trying to balance efforts to reduce inflation with the need to stay upright and avoid falling into a recession.

  • China balloon: Could it have been blown off course as Beijing claims?

    Wind speed and weather data has been used to track its possible path.

  • Meghan Markle could be relaunching personal website; expert claims: She's 'trying to reclaim her identity'

    Kinsey Schofield is claiming that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may be eyeing a return to her now-defunct lifestyle blog "The Tig" as early as this month.

  • Clancy killings: Emergency hearing set for mom accused of strangling 3 kids amid 'zombie' drug claim

    An emergency hearing has been scheduled for Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts woman accused in the deaths of her three young children late last month, her attorney told Fox.

  • Trump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is getting ready to write a check to a Florida court for more than $1 million — but he’s hoping to get the money back.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsGeorge Santos Produced Ill-Fated Spider-Man Musical. At Least, He Claims He DidFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White HouseThe Fed Delivered a Message

  • Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo

    Editor’s note: Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett is the top Democrat on a Judiciary subcommittee established by the GOP to examine the “weaponization” of the federal government. The information was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. The House Judiciary Committee fired off its first subpoenas under the leadership of Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio),…

  • Lac du Flambeau tribe in northern Wisconsin blocks road amid a land dispute, stranding some non-Native residents. Here's what to know.

    The road has been closed since Jan. 30, leaving some non-Native residents feeling stranded in their homes.

  • The One Lie That Could Get George Santos in the End

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOf all the falsehoods and fabrications surrounding GOP Rep. George Santos (R-NY), which one will ultimately cause him to unravel?That’s the question hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie tackle on this week’s The New Abnormal—with The Daily Beast’s politics editor Matt Fuller joining the program to discuss Santos’ meteoric rise and fall.“There are a lot of questions here and there are a lot of pretty serious crimes that could be involved.

  • Michigan woman returns $15,000 in cash she found while walking to work

    A woman in Michigan is being rewarded for her honesty after she returned a bag filled with close to $15,000 that she found to a pair of newlyweds.

  • Her husband killed their 4 children. Now, she builds new life, works to honor them.

    Faith Green shares advice for coping with loss at Painting My Pain charity event for victims of domestic abuse.

  • Long Beach man is charged with murder for the death of a cyclist in Dana Point

    Vanroy Evan Smith of Long Beach is charged with murder for the death of cyclist Dr. Michael Mammone in Dana Point

  • Mexican actor gets five years for fatal punch during road rage confrontation in Miami

    Lyle’s sentence includes eight years of probation