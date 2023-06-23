Kirk ready to work: New detective wants to make difference

Jun. 23—CATLETTSBURG — Det. Chase Kirk is a tall man in his late 20s, with an accent that reveals his Martin County roots.

He's friendly, easygoing and, most importantly for his line of work, quick on his feet.

He started as a volunteer at the sheriff's office down there, but didn't get an opportunity to get into the academy. Opportunity came a-knocking when the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office offered to take him on.

He then worked for Louisa Police as a patrol officer before landing a job as a road deputy at the Boyd County Sheriff's Office.

From the rip, Kirk said he always wanted to be an investigator.

"This is what I set out to do," he said. "When I started, I knew I wanted to be a general investigator, because that way I can help victims and everything is different. I worked narcotics for a while and it was kind of repetitive."

Kirk likened narcotics work to fishing — if he got an arrest, he'd immediately try to find the bigger fish up the chain. General detective work would be more like hunting — he could take a case and analyze it, pulling every little string until the evidence amounted to an indictment.

So when Sheriff Jamie Reihs created a new detective position in the sheriff's department — which he said would be the first ever in Boyd County Sheriff's Office history — Kirk said he hopped on it immediately.

For the last month and a half, Kirk hasn't been serving papers or running radar. He hasn't been on the patrol, the daily grind of the life of the road deputy. Instead, he's been investigating crimes against the most vulnerable members of society: children.

"Right now, I've been focusing on getting justice for the victims, the crimes against children, whether that be criminal abuse or sexual assault," he said. "So far, I've been working closely with Hope's Place and the Department of Community Based Services."

And that's made a dent. Kirk said he's opened six cases so far and has assisted DCBS with 10 other incidents, leading to a few indictments in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Kirk said it's been an adjustment — he's still got a bit of the road deputy in him, he said.

"I still want to take calls and run out there, so it's been a big adjustment to actually take time to sit and investigate a case," he said. "Juggling multiple cases is easier, because I can sit down with the victims and keep in contact with them throughout the investigation."

Other crimes Kirk said he'll be investigating include serious assaults, homicides, robberies and multi-jurisdictional thefts or burglaries. Right now, he's involved in investigating a string of thefts crossing county lines, he said.

While Kirk's position is new at the sheriff's department, he said other agencies with established investigation units have been supportive.

"In the first couple days after I made detective, I had sit-downs with Ashland Police and Kentucky State Police so I could learn from their investigators and get their contact information," Kirk said. "It's good to have someone who has been doing this for years so I can ask questions and find out what works and what doesn't."

Kirk said the most important aspect of his job is keeping victims in the loop on how the investigation is going. While a road deputy will do their best, with taking call after call, Kirk said it's common for victims to feel like they may have been forgotten.

Reihs said Kirk is the right man for the job.

"Chase is calm, friendly and observant with good decision-making and deduction skills," Reihs said. "He is thorough in his investigations and is eager to learn. Hopefully, he will help victims of crimes get the answers and results they need."

And Kirk said that's all he wants to do in his position — get the justice victims deserve.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com