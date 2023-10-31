Kirkby in Ashfield: Man bailed after injured woman dies in hospital

Officers attended an address in Franderground Drive where a woman had been injured

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found seriously injured in her home, and later died in hospital.

Police went to an address in Franderground Drive, Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, at about 08:35 BST on 24 October.

A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital but died two days after.

A 42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on police bail.

Nottinghamshire Police says officers have remained at the address and described it as a "tragic and isolated incident", however there is no wider risk to the public.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.