Kirkedahl pleads guilty to mitigated deliberate homicide

Jan. 7—A Trego man accused of killing his adult son last year pleaded guilty Dec. 20 to a single count of mitigated deliberate homicide.

Prosecutors originally charged Scott Lee Kirkedahl, 58, with deliberate homicide after multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies arrived at his home in the early morning hours of April 5 following a report of a fatal shooting. Investigators found Kirkedahl's son dead on the floor of the kitchen, his head surrounded by blood, court documents said.

An affidavit filed in Lincoln County District Court last year listed the victim's paternal uncle as a witness to the events leading up to the shooting. The man told investigators he saw his brother and nephew argue repeatedly in the days prior to the younger man's death.

At one point, the victim left his father with a black eye after punching him, the witness told investigators.

Leading up to the shooting, the witness spent the day drinking beer with his brother and nephew. When yet another argument broke out, he retreated to the rear bedroom.

Hearing a gunshot, he spun around and saw Kirkedahl with a hand in the air, court documents said. Seeing no firearm, though, the witness turned back and continued to the bedroom. Upon entering the rear room, he heard another gunshot.

Kirkedahl joined him soon after, sitting down on the edge of the bed, court documents said. He allegedly admitted shooting his son soon after.

But Kirkedahl's actions last year were borne out of an abusive relationship with his son. Beaten by the younger man three or four times a week while the two lived together, Kirkedahl suffered traumatic brain injuries and developed battered family member syndrome.

The information came out during Kirkedahl's change of plea hearing. His attorney, Scott Hilderman, walked him through the circumstances surrounding the shooting, much of it drawn from an evaluation done by Dr. Michael Scolatti, a mental health consultant.

Prior to the hearing, prosecutors had offered Kirkedahl a deal, which he agreed to, with the amended mitigated deliberate homicide charge. In return, they plan to recommend Kirkedahl receive 30 years with the state Department of Corrections with all but five suspended.

Under the terms of the agreement, he will receive credit for time served and must pay a $1,000 fine.

Kirkedahl is expected back in district court on Feb. 7 for his sentencing.