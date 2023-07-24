Kirkland firefighters mourn loss of battalion chief and wife

Kirkland firefighters said they are mourning the loss of their battalion chief and his wife after they were killed in a car crash on Friday.

Firefighters described Chief Bill Hoover as a brother, mentor, leader, and friend.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with their family as they endure this tragedy,” the Kirkland Fire Department said.

Vice President of Kirkland Firefighters Local 2545, Evan Hurley, says Battalion Chief Hoover served Kirkland Fire for 31 years and was considered an icon in the department.

During his 31 years, Hoover has been a lieutenant, captain, training cCaptain, shift battalion chief, and training battalion chief. He also was a long-time board member of the IAFF, a state council advocate, and a fire instructor at the state fire academy and Ballard Shipboard firefighter. Hoover has also won firefighter and fire officer of the year.

“He was the training chief and a staunchly union leadership that went back to Washington D.C. to help advocate on behalf of firefighters,” Kirkland Battalion Chief and longtime friend Seth Buchanan said.

Battalion Chief Buchanan told us that Battalion Chief Hoover was the first lieutenant he worked for when he graduated from the academy 23 years ago. And besides being close at work, he considers the Hoovers to be family.

“We spent all summer long camping together and hanging out as friends and family,” Chief Buchanan said.

He says when he got the call about the tragic news, he had to hang up the phone and take 15 minutes to process it all.

“This is terrible. To lose them so unexpectedly,” Chief Buchanan said.

Battalion Chief Buchanan even called Bill the other day.

“I called Bill the other night and I left a message on his phone that’s between Bill and I. So….umm….I appreciate the question, but that’s between Bill,” Chief Buchanan said.

The news of Battalion Chief Hoover’s passing is impacting more than Kirkland Fire, friends and family. KIRO 7′s camera captured the moments when Beriah Osorio and his son dropped off flowers at Station 24 Sunday afternoon to pay their respects.

“And just felt like it was the right thing to do, to come down here and show our respect and condolences. These guys work so hard. To lose anybody unexpected like that it’s a hit to the community,” Osorio said.

And while Chief Buchanan and many others continue to process this tragedy, they believe that Battalion Chief Hoover’s legacy will live on.

“I love him very much. And he’s going to be missed,” Chief Buchanan said.

Funeral arrangements are still being made at this time.