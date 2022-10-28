Kirkland to host another ‘guns for gift cards’ event over weekend

The Kirkland Police Department is once again offering to trade guns for gift cards.

Police say the event is part of their “ongoing efforts to reduce gun violence and unwanted firearms” in the city.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, residents can take their unloaded firearms to the Kirkland Justice Center.

Those participating in the event must arrive with their weapons out of reach, in the trunk or back seat of the car, and stay in their vehicle during the exchange.

Participants will get a Visa gift card worth between $25 and $250, depending on the type of gun handed over.

“We had overwhelming positive response at our earlier events,” said Kirkland City Council member Neal Black. “It’s great for residents to have an extra incentive to voluntarily relinquish unwanted guns to help reduce the likelihood of accidental injuries and deaths, deaths from suicide and thefts of unsecured firearms.”

Proof of Kirkland residency, such as a utility bill, is required to participate in the event.

Police say similar events hosted in June and July brought in more than 150 guns, adding up to over $18,000 in gift cards exchanged.