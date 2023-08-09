Kirkland police arrest armed felon after victim tracks stolen laptop to Seattle

A felon that hit a tree with a car, fled the scene, robbed a house and more was finally arrested after a victim tracked his stolen laptop to the felon’s home, according to the Kirkland Police Department.

Just before midnight on July 31, officers with the Kirkland Police Department responded to a report of a car accident in the 11100 block of Northeast 100th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a tree. According to police, the car had been stolen out of Seattle earlier that day.

Officers saw the driver was armed with a gun and attempted to safely take the man into custody, but he was able to start the car and fled the scene.

Police identified the man as a convicted felon, who was illegally in possession of the gun.

According to police, after the man drove away, he broke into a nearby home and stole a laptop and another car.

The homeowner was then able to track his stolen laptop to the felon’s home in Seattle.

Working with the Seattle Police Department, officers were able to find the man and arrest him without incident.

Officers found the stolen items from Kirkland and the gun they saw at the scene of the accident.

The man was booked on charges of possessing a stolen car, burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm, along with other charges.