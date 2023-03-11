Kirkland police arrest thief who stole cars in western WA for over a decade

The Kirkland Police Department arrested a 38-year old man from Granite Falls who has allegedly stolen cars across western Washington for over a decade, said the KPD.

Police arrested the man after he stole a car from a Kirkland home in October.

Video surveillance showed a man stealing a Mercedes Benz from a private driveway. The car was tracked by the owner via GPS to the Lake Roesiger area where it was found unoccupied. The man was identified through the KPD’s investigation.

Over the last several months, the man has been linked to car thefts in Skagit County, Snohomish County, and King County; thefts of packages in King and Snohomish counties; and stealing from businesses in Bellevue and Kirkland.

On Feb. 28, KPD detectives, with the assistance of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, arrested the man at a local business.

He was booked into King County Jail for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, 2nd Degree Theft, and 2nd Degree Burglary. The man also had felony warrants in Whatcom County and Island County for Motor Vehicle Theft-related charges.