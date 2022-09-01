Kirkland police investigating break-in, car theft at auto repair shop

Kirkland police are investigating after two people broke into an auto repair shop and stole a car earlier this week.

According to police, the two alleged thieves pulled up to Doug’s Auto Tune & Repair just after 5 a.m. on Monday in a blue four-door station wagon.

Surveillance video shows one of them smashing the front glass door of the shop to get inside. That same person then gets into a red Ford Fusion parked in the auto repair bay.

The Ford Fusion was blocked in, but the thief rammed his way out, hitting other vehicles and property in the process.

While Kirkland police officers were on the scene, Bellevue police found the Ford Fusion and arrested the driver. Kirkland police are investigating to see whether that person was indeed involved in the burglary at Doug’s Auto Tune & Repair.

Kirkland police are also still looking for the blue four-door station wagon that the alleged thieves arrived at the shop in. It has a spare tire and damage to the driver-side rear wheel well.

Police said it appears to be a newer-model Subaru.

Kirkland police are asking members of the public with any information on the person who stole the Ford Fusion or on the suspect vehicle to call their tip line at 425-587-3515.

“This case may help us solve other reported, or even unreported, break-ins at neighboring businesses,” says Kirkland deputy police chief Todd Aksdal. “Shop owners don’t always report crimes, but we’re hoping this arrest will motivate other businesses to call 911 when illegal activities are happening or when they’re discovered.”

