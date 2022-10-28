Kirkland police investigating reported sexual assault by 2 armed men

Kirkland police are investigating a report of a sexual assault by two armed men early Friday morning.

According to police, the men went into a residence in downtown Kirkland just after 1 a.m.

Police said it appears the men entered through an unsecured door with handguns and found an adult woman sleeping.

The woman was sexually assaulted by one of the men, police said. They then left the scene before the woman was able to call 911.

The woman was taken to an area hospital.

A K-9 unit with the Bellevue Police Department helped in tracking the suspects and determined that they likely left the scene in a car.

Kirkland police investigators are interviewing neighbors and asking for video surveillance.