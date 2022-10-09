Kirkland police searching for intruder who fired shots at home with parents, young children inside

Police are investigating after an intruder reportedly shot at a Kirkland home as he was fleeing a burglary attempt at the residence.

The suspect reportedly entered a residence in the 10600 block of Northwest 45th Street just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

He gained entry to the home through an unlocked rear sliding door, according to the Kirkland Police Department.

The homeowners and their two young children were all inside the home at the time of the incident.

The intruder reportedly rummaged through the home, staging items to steal, before he entered an upstairs bedroom.

Police said he then approached a woman while she was sleeping, shining a flashlight in her direction.

The woman woke up in a startled state and called out to her husband, who was sleeping in another room.

The suspect then fled the scene, firing approximately three shots into the residence as he ran away.

None of the rounds struck the couple or their children, according to police.

Officers responded to the residence and are now working to identify the intruder and determine what was stolen.

Police describe the potential suspect as a man between 5 feet, 6 inches and 6 feet tall. He may have fled the scene in a light-colored vehicle.

Police are asking the victims’ neighbors with home surveillance systems to review footage from 2-4 a.m. and look for any information that could lead police to a possible suspect or their vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Adam Haas at AHaas@kirklandwa.gov.