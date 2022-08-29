Kirkland police seek help in finding missing 63-year-old man

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Kirkland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 63-year-old man.

Michael Warga was last seen Saturday morning in the West of Market and Kiwanis Park area, the Kirkland Police Department said.

Kirkland police request that you call 911 if you see Warga.

