Kirkland Police theft investigation leads to rescue of 16-year-old sex trafficking victim

A theft investigation by Kirkland Police led to the rescue of a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim and the arrest of two suspects.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, officers were called to the gas station for a report of a theft. While at the station, they saw a suspect car at a Motel 6 nearby.

The day before, Kirkland Police had gotten information from the FBI about a missing California teen believed to be a sex trafficking victim who was thought to be at a Kirkland Motel 6.

With that information in hand, Kirkland officers took a closer look at the vehicle and saw items inside it that led them to conclude it could be connected to the missing girl.

Further investigation led officers to a motel room where officers discovered a 16-year-old girl. She was later identified as the missing California teen and was turned over to Child Protective Services for care.

Kirkland Police arrested two suspects and impounded their car. They were booked into the King County Jail and are expected to be charged with promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor and other crimes.