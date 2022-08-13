Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shareholder returns have been strong, earning 265% in 3 years

Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 42% in the last quarter. But in three years the returns have been great. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 265% higher than it was. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Since it's been a strong week for Kirkland's shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Kirkland's became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Kirkland's' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 8.8% in the twelve months, Kirkland's shareholders did even worse, losing 79%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Kirkland's is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are a bit concerning...

